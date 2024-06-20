Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $590.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $356.39 on Thursday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $332.94 and a 52 week high of $749.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.92.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

