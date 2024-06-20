Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $328.79

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $328.79 and last traded at $324.83, with a volume of 184102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.50.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

