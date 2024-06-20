Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $857.02

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 857.02 ($10.89) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.04). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.42), with a volume of 1,216 shares.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 826.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 856.24. The company has a market cap of £153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,231.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23,684.21%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

