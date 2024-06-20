Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

