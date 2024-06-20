Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $3,110,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

