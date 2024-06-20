Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.14

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.14 and traded as low as C$14.85. Canfor shares last traded at C$14.87, with a volume of 126,246 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFP shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.17.

Get Canfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFP

Canfor Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.