Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

INVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.58. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 124.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviva by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

