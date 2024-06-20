Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 993,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,622. Insmed has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 73,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.