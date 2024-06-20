Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.37

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 293999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

