Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,641. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

