Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $15.55 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 460.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 25,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 57.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.33. 5,432,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,546. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

