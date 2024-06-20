Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $97.17 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 4.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $97,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after buying an additional 1,118,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.11.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

