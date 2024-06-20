Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

HON stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.14. 4,040,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $215.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

