Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $59,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

