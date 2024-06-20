Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.51. Approximately 139,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 152,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
