Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.51. Approximately 139,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 152,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

About Cardiol Therapeutics

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$175.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.