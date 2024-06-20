Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Northland Capmk

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,532,516.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,435 shares of company stock valued at $828,269. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $2,348,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

