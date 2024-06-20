CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 651,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

