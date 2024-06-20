Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $118.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

CVNA stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,700. Carvana has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $2,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at $20,568,908.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,581,829 shares of company stock worth $167,561,683. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

