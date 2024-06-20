Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

