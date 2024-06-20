CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.67 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.