Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.10. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 0 shares.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

