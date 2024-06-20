Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

CASS opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

