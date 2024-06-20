Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 79,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 348,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Central Puerto Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.