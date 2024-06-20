Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 79,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 348,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
