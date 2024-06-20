Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $27.43 million and $2.33 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,150,661 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,114,298 with 494,420,178 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.41295256 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,415,870.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

