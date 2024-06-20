Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 794,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 543,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Certara Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 32.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

