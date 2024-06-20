Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.