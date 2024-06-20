Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 4.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3,269.18 and last traded at $3,273.23. 184,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 249,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,427.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,130.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,737.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

