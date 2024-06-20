CIBC Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$172.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$154.45.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT opened at C$133.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.55. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$135.67.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,105 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

