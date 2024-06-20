Citigroup Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $232.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $230.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $210.75 on Monday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

