CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $540.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

