Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.93

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $39.56. Clearfield shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 126,846 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Clearfield Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.06 million, a P/E ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

