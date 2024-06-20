Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. 5,737,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

