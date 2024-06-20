Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,717,000. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 170,178 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

