Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after acquiring an additional 451,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 3,216,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,422. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

