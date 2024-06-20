Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $227.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.64. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

