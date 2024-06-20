Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,794,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,531,000 after buying an additional 435,604 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,169. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

