Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. 4,227,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,835. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

