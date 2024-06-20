Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,622 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 51.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Trimble by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.