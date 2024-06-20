Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 2.2 %

CGNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 638,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $527.68 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

