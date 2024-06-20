Coinmetro Token (XCM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $2,809.38 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,969.70 or 0.99973066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00078923 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,238,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

