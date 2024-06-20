Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.63. 106,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

