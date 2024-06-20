Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 36,420 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 429,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,508,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 249,298 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,650.4% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,076. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.