Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSJP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.