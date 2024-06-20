Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 868,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,103. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

