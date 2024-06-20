Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 1,081,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,271. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

