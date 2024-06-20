Collective Family Office LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.98. 597,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,230. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average of $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.