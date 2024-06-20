Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.89. The company had a trading volume of 821,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,383. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.24. The stock has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

