Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $350.55. 762,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,206. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.