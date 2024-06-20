Collective Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Separately, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PAAA remained flat at $51.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,831. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.