Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 1,409,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

